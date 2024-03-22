TUC launches policy for decent work in fishing sector

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has introduced a comprehensive policy aimed at promoting decent work in the fishing sector, targeting the eradication of forced labor, human trafficking, and modern slavery.



The policy, according to Graphic Online, also addresses health and safety issues, low incomes, social protection deficits, and low trade union coverage in the sector.



Additionally, it focuses on ensuring fair recruitment practices, improving the well-being and training of fishers, enhancing labor inspections, and adhering to existing legal and policy frameworks.



Developed with support from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the policy seeks to remove barriers hindering the realization of fishers' rights and interests while fostering collaboration among stakeholders.



In a statement read on her behalf, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson, emphasized the importance of stakeholders' cooperation in implementing the policy effectively.



She highlighted the sector's significant contribution of approximately 4.5 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its generation of over one billion dollars in revenue annually.



Despite these contributions, challenges such as rampant overfishing and illegal practices persist, affecting both artisanal and industrial fishing fleets in the sector.



Minister Koomson noted that the policy provides hope for fishers by establishing minimum wages, reducing unlawful deductions, and ensuring greater employment and income security. She emphasized the need to confront injustices in the sector and create an environment where every worker is treated with dignity and fairness.



Furthermore, the policy is expected to contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous fishing industry in the country.



According to TUC's Secretary-General, Dr. Yaw Baah, the policy will help guarantee workplace rights, promote social dialogue, and contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals Eight and Seven in the fisheries sector.



Dr. Prince Asafu-Adjaye, Deputy Director of Labour Research and Policy at TUC, urged stakeholders to collaborate with TUC to eliminate decent work deficits, particularly forced labor and modern slavery.



Jodelen Mitra, the Global Coordinator of ILO's 8.7 Accelerator Lab Programme, commended TUC for the policy and reiterated ILO's commitment to supporting the congress in ensuring better working conditions for workers in the sector.



The launch of this policy marks a significant step towards improving the working conditions and overall well-being of fishers in Ghana's fishing industry.