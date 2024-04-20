TUC slams Prof. Adei over comments on Ghanaian workers' productivity

General News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has rebuked Economist Prof. Stephen Adei, stating that he lacks comprehension of the country’s industrial relations and the challenges confronting workers.



This response comes after Prof. Adei alleged that Ghanaian workers are globally among the least productive and suggested that Togolese workers surpass Ghanaians in productivity.



In a statement issued on Friday, April 19, the TUC highlighted that Prof. Adei has a history of targeting Ghanaian workers and undermining their contributions.



The TUC, together with Organised Labour, conveyed that they will no longer tolerate Prof. Adei's unwarranted attacks on Ghanaian workers and their trade unions.



“We are convinced that you are clueless about industrial relations and the challenges Ghanaian workers are grappling with. We will respond to any such attacks from you, henceforth,” part of the statement read.



The TUC recalled instances where Prof. Adei called for the dismissal of public basic schoolteachers and labeled 50% of public service workers as overpaid without evidence.



The TUC expressed dismay at the extensive list of negative remarks made by Prof. Adei about Ghanaian workers and their unions, emphasizing that they will not endure further denigration.