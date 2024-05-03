TVET Commission enhances quality of vocational training with standardized curricula

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has standardized all Competency-Based Training (CBT) curricula in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector to improve the quality of vocational training.



These curricula, assessment tools, and learning materials are developed collaboratively with input from industry experts, academia, and stakeholders to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.



According to Graphic Online reports, currently, 108 CBT curricula at various levels on the National TVET Qualifications Framework (NTVETQF) have been developed, with an additional 115 in progress.



Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Director-General of CTVET, announced this during a media engagement on curriculum development and the printing of training manuals for TVET learners.



He emphasized that the CBT approach focuses on individual learner competence, aligning education with industry standards. This approach ensures that graduates are well-equipped with the skills needed for the workforce.



To ensure quality, the commission collaborates with industries to review processes and ensure that education remains relevant and responsive to industry demands.



The curriculum development process involves engaging with industries through their Sector Skills Bodies (SSBs) for tasks such as generating occupational standards, validation, curriculum development, and other TVET-related engagements.



SSBs are advisory industry bodies that support the government's strategy to build a skills system aligned with industry needs. Dr. Asamoah highlighted the importance of SSBs in reforming skills development by strengthening the linkages between industry and training systems, driving growth, and competitiveness within sectors.



As of 2023, the Ministry of Education, through the commission, identified 24 economic sectors, with 12 established SSBs and four in the process of establishment.



Dr. Asamoah reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to making Ghana a world-class center for skills development and a leading country in TVET delivery in Africa.



He noted that more than 8,000 TVET instructors had been trained in the CBT approach, further enhancing the quality of TVET education in Ghana.