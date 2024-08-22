Tackle hate speech, false news and manipulative narratives – Peace Council tells journalists

General News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: 3news

The National Peace Council (NPC) has urged news editors to carefully manage the information they share ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The Council highlighted the dangers of misinformation and hate speech, which are undermining trust in Ghana’s democracy and could influence election outcomes or even incite violence.



NPC Chairman Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi emphasized the need for editors to filter content to prevent the spread of false narratives.



The NPC, in collaboration with the National Media Commission, has also introduced guidelines to combat hate speech and ensure conflict-sensitive reporting during the election period.