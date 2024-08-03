You are here: HomeNews2024 08 03Article 1966343

General News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

    

Source: 3news

Take €2M ambulance refund from Big Sea or face trial- Kpebu warns AG

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Kpebu warned that failure to do so could lead to Dame being prosecuted Kpebu warned that failure to do so could lead to Dame being prosecuted

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has urged Attorney-General Godfred Dame to accept Big Sea Trading LLC’s offer to refund €2 million for defective ambulances.

Kpebu warned that failure to do so could lead to Dame being prosecuted for causing financial loss under a new government.

Big Sea’s offer was initially rejected by the Attorney-General’s office because it did not cover the entire loss.

This issue emerged following the Court of Appeal's acquittal of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, who had been accused of causing financial loss in the ambulance purchase case.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment