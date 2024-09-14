You are here: HomeNews2024 09 14Article 1981499

Source: 3news

‘Take the campaign to the bedroom’ – NPP General Secretary tells female members

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has called on women in the party to take the lead in campaigning for the December 7 elections.

Speaking at a rally after the Manhyia South Health Walk, he urged them to spread the party’s message in homes, markets, and communities across the Ashanti Region.

Kodua emphasized the importance of countering opposition claims and highlighting the NPP’s achievements.

His call was met with enthusiasm, as the women pledged to mobilize support and help secure a victory for the party in the upcoming elections.

