Takoradi: Fire guts Ahantaman SHS Dormitory, 5 students lose everything

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: 3news.com

Five students at Ahantaman Senior High School in Sekondi Takoradi have lost all their belongings in a dormitory fire on July 18, 2024.



The fire broke out around 7:30 am while the students were in class, and is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.



Items destroyed include trunks, beds, bed sheets, provisions, books, and other belongings worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.



The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) is calling for aid from parents, organizations, philanthropists, and individuals to help replace the students' lost items, acknowledging the economic challenges faced by the affected families.