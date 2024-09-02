Tamale High Court to rule on Walewale NPP Dispute today

Politics of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Today, September 2, 2024, the Tamale High Court 1 will rule on the dispute over the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Walewale Constituency parliamentary primary.



Justice Richard Kogyapwah has directed both parties' lawyers to file their written addresses by August 30, 2024, after presenting and cross-examining witnesses.



The case arose from Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu’s challenge of the primary results.



Until the court's final decision, neither she nor Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama can be considered the parliamentary candidate for Walewale.