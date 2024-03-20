Tamale Teaching Hospital appeals for pediatric facility

Health News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) is calling on the government and charitable organizations to assist in establishing a pediatric facility to cater to the healthcare needs of children.



Zuberu Aliu, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at TTH, stressed that the current Pediatric Unit is overcrowded and unable to accommodate more patients.



Despite this challenge, the hospital has invested significantly in various areas, including modern equipment, to uphold its commitment to international healthcare standards.



Aliu made this appeal during a health walk in Tamale held as part of the hospital's 50th-anniversary celebrations. The theme for the anniversary, "Changing the narrative, repositioning for excellence," underscores the hospital's efforts to enhance its services.



The anniversary activities include a medical outreach, public forum, fundraising events, awards night, fun games, and blood donation drives.



Reflecting on the hospital's five decades of service, Aliu acknowledged the challenges faced, such as staffing shortages and equipment deficits. However, he emphasized that the celebration is also about recognizing the hospital's successes and milestones achieved over the years.



Dr. Malcolm Mambuoraa Dery, a Medical Doctor at the Neurosurgery Unit, highlighted that head injuries, often resulting from road traffic accidents, are among the leading cases treated at the hospital. He urged the public to prioritize safety by wearing crash helmets to minimize the risk of severe injuries in accidents.