Tamale Teaching Hospital unveils new theatre

Health News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: GNA

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has unveiled a new theatre at its Accident and Emergency Department to enhance emergency care and reduce pressure on existing resources.



Dr. Michael Yelibora, Deputy Director of Medical Affairs, emphasized that the new facility will improve patient care in the Northern Region by allowing more efficient management of emergency cases and reducing strain on the main theatre.



Dr. Mahmoud Hamid Nassir-Deen, Governing Board Chairman, praised the collective efforts in completing the theatre, noting it as part of broader improvements at the hospital, including ongoing projects like water storage expansion and an oxygen plant.