Tapha Tassah emerges winner in Akan NPP parliamentary candidate election

Politics of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the Akan constituency, an Accra-based private legal practitioner, Mr. Tapha Tassah, has emerged as the winner of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate election.



Mr. Tassah secured 316 votes, defeating Rabiu Awal, the Akan constituency NPP chairman, who garnered 296 votes. The total valid votes cast were 612, with no rejected ballots.



The result was declared by Mr. Justice Odame-Frempong, the Kadjebi District Electoral Officer, at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



In his acceptance speech, Lawyer Tassah expressed gratitude to the delegates, stating that their vote was a call to duty. He pledged to work tirelessly alongside the constituency chairman to secure the Akan seat for the NPP for the first time.



The 48-year-old lawyer affirmed, "Together with the constituency chairman, we are going to work tirelessly to win the Akan seat for the first time for NPP." He reassured party members that campaign logistics would not be an issue, as he was well-prepared to handle them.



Chairman Awal, the unsuccessful candidate, assured Lawyer Tassah of his full support during the December 7 polls to secure the seat for the party.



Mr. Jonathan Akpabey Menu, the NPP's Oti regional secretary, urged party members to campaign vigorously for the NPP candidate to "Break the Eight."



He emphasized the importance of starting the campaign immediately, acknowledging the enormity of the task ahead.