Task force arrests six illegal miners in Wenchi

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A task force established by the Paramount Chief of the Wenchi Traditional Area in the Bono Region to combat illegal mining has successfully apprehended six individuals reportedly engaged in mining activities in the River Tain.



Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III set up the task force to address illegal mining upstream of River Tain, earmarked for the €30 million Wenchi water project by the governement.



Osagyefo Tabrako, in an interaction with journalists at Wenchi, revealed that the miners were caught in the act during a crackdown by the task force. Three individuals were arrested in December 2023, while the remaining three were apprehended on Sunday, January 28, 2024.



He added that the six alleged illegal miners have been handed over to the Wenchi police for further processing. He also indicated that during the initial operation, the task force confiscated mining equipment and a motorbike.



The Paramount Chief emphasised the seriousness of the issue, stating that the Wenchi Traditional Council will not tolerate any illegal mining activities.



"The Wenchi Traditional Council will not tolerate any illegal mining activity, whether in river Tain or any other location on our land," he stated.