Tatale Traditional Area mourns passing of Paramount Chief Obore Gariba Yankosor II

Regional News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Tatale Traditional Area in the Tatale/Sanguli district, Northern Region, is grieving the loss of their Paramount Chief, Obore Gariba Yankosor II, who passed away on March 21, 2024, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital at the age of 81.



Enskinned by the late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani in October 2001 at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, the late chief reigned for 23 years.



A statement issued by Kwame Chinchimbar, the Head of the Family of Obore Yankosor II, described the late chief as a unifier and a man of peace, fondly referred to as the father of all tribes in the area. His exemplary leadership earned him three peace awards during his reign.



Being a member of the Dagbon Traditional Council, the Northern Region House of Chiefs, and the National House of Chiefs, the late Obore Yankosor was highly respected.



The statement highlighted his close relationship with Ya-Na Abukari I, the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, who admired him for his honesty, hard work, and commitment to peace.



Preparations are currently underway for the burial of the late chief and the installation of a regent for the Tatale Traditional Area.



The passing of Obore Gariba Yankosor II marks the end of an era in the Tatale Traditional Area, leaving behind a legacy of peace, unity, and exemplary leadership.