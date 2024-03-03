Taxi driver appeals for help after losing newly purchased vehicle to armed robbers

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Samuel Nyamekye, a taxi driver, is reaching out to the public for assistance after falling victim to a violent robbery where his newly acquired vehicle was stolen by armed assailants.



Recounting the harrowing incident during an interview on Angel FM on February 28, 2024, Nyamekye revealed that he had just purchased the car two days prior and had barely used it for work.



Describing the robbery, Nyamekye explained that he was hired for a trip and was attacked by his passenger, who brandished a pistol and threatened him before being joined by two others who beat him and forcefully took control of the car.



Despite reporting the incident to the police, Nyamekye faced challenges in pursuing the suspects as the officers lacked transportation. With tears in his eyes, he shared his ordeal and appealed for assistance from the community.



The stolen vehicle, a blue and yellow Kia Picanto with registration number GW 3764 – 17, was taken around 10 pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024.