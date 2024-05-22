Taxi driver found dead in Assin Juaso public toilet

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The body of a 50-year-old taxi driver, known as Kwabena, was discovered in a public toilet in Assin Juaso, located in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.



Kwabena, also known as 'One Day', had been reported missing prior to the grim discovery, leaving residents in shock and suspicion of foul play.



According to accounts from locals interviewed by Adom News, the deceased had visited a resident's house to report the loss of his phone after providing taxi services to an unknown individual.



The resident recounted lending her phone to Kwabena, who made several unsuccessful calls to retrieve his missing device before disappearing around 7 to 8 p.m.



The shocking turn of events culminated in the discovery of Kwabena's lifeless body in a public toilet.



The Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command has initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the taxi driver's death.