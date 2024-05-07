Taxi driver sentenced 20 years for robbery by Asamankese Circuit Court

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A taxi driver, Kwabena Nyame, aged 42, hailing from Kade in the Eastern Region, has been handed a 20-year prison sentence with hard labor by the Asamankese Circuit Court.



The presiding judge, His Honour Abass Abubakari Adams, delivered the verdict for Nyame's involvement in robbery, to which Nyame pleaded guilty to two counts, resulting in concurrent ten-year sentences for each charge.



Nyame's criminal activities transpired on two occasions. On March 14, 2024, alongside Shawfiw Ibrahim, a 29-year-old illegal miner, Nyame attempted to rob the Goil Filling Station at Subi, near Kade. They were charged under Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offence Act 1960 (Act 29) and Section 149 of the same Act. The second count was committed on April 14, 2024, in Kade.



According to Detective Chief Inspector Wisdom Banson, victim Kwaku Gyima, a local businessman, was the target of Nyame's criminal plans. Nyame and Ibrahim initially attempted to enlist the help of a friend, Abass Muftar, who worked as a night watchman at the Goil Filling Station, but their proposals for a robbery were rejected. Later, Nyame engaged with Edward Ampomah and Francis Abina, who were armed and disguised in native attire. They intended to rob Gyima's residence in Adompo, Kade.



However, their plan was thwarted when the witnesses, acting in cooperation with the police, led them into a trap. Nyame and his accomplices were arrested in the act of attempting to rob Gyima's house. During Nyame's arrest, police found incriminating items in his possession, including a blue face mask and a jackknife.



Following a thorough investigation, Nyame and Ibrahim were charged accordingly for their involvement in the robbery attempts.