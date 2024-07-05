Teacher Unions call for suspension of Free SHS Bill for broader consultations

General News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Pre-tertiary teacher unions have called on the Ministry of Education to halt the progress of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill and engage in broader consultations.



They argue that the focus should be on creating an Act to fund free SHS rather than legislating the policy itself.



This request comes as the government plans to introduce a bill to ensure the policy’s continuity, preventing future administrations from canceling it.



The bill is under Cabinet review and will soon be presented to Parliament.



The unions, concerned about a lack of consultation, stress the importance of involving them in the decision-making process to ensure the policy’s success and sustainability.