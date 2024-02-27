Teacher Unions present demands for incorporation into political party manifestos

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Pre-tertiary teacher unions, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-Ghana), have unveiled a 13-page document titled "Demands to the Political Parties on Education Delivery in Ghana for their Consideration into their Election 2024 Manifestos."



According to a report by Graphic Online, the document outlines key priorities for incorporation into political party manifestos.



The thematic areas covered in the demands include Teacher Unions’ View of Quality Education, School Environment, Free SHS/TVET Policy, Teacher Factor, and Teacher Deployment.



The unions stress the importance of education as the foundation for societal and national development, emphasizing that their input is vital in shaping educational policies.



Under the theme of Quality Education, the unions advocate for curriculum reform, continuous improvement in teacher education, and the use of the First Language as the medium of instruction up to Basic Three. They also call for timely supply of relevant teaching materials and resources.



Regarding the Free SHS/TVET Policy, the unions suggest a review of the program, its depoliticization, and supervision by the education directorate instead of the Free SHS Secretariat.



In the Teacher Factor category, the unions call for the full implementation of collective agreements, improved conditions of service, and the provision of a scheme of service manual for recruitment, placement, and career progression. They emphasize the need for a motivating work environment and the implementation of allowances for teachers serving in deprived areas.



In terms of Teacher Deployment, the unions stress the importance of matching teacher deployment with school needs, conducting periodic manpower audits, and distributing teachers equitably between urban and rural areas. They express concerns about the use of transfers as a means of coercion and call for a fair distribution of teachers to address urban-rural inequalities.



The document reflects the unions' commitment to contributing their perspectives to the political discourse on education in Ghana and ensuring that the needs of teachers and students are adequately addressed in the upcoming general election manifestos.