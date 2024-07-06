Teacher implements project to advance reading among rural children

General News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: GNA

Ms. Salomey Kwabea Agyei, a 37-year-old teacher, has launched a project to promote lifelong reading among vulnerable children in rural communities.



Through her Readspell Literacy Foundation, she plans to build community libraries and standard ICT centers, provide educational resources and workshops for teachers.



The project aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to ensure access to quality education, gender equality, reduced inequalities, and partnerships for the global goals.



She is seeking support from various stakeholders and organizations to make reading accessible for every Ghanaian child, particularly those in rural communities.