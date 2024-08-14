Teachers Laptop: Nationwide distributions end in August, 6 Region Mop up underway

General News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: 3news

Under the One Teacher-One Laptop initiative, ten of Ghana’s sixteen regions have received their full allocation of laptops.



Nearly 300,000 teachers across various educational levels, including those on study leave and non-teaching staff, have been supplied with laptops.



Distribution efforts are ongoing in the remaining six regions to ensure that all eligible staff receive their laptops by the end of August.



The program, launched in September 2021, aims to enhance teaching and learning through improved access to technology, with the government covering 70% of the cost and teachers contributing 30%.



This initiative supports the integration of digital tools in education and aligns with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.