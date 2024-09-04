Teachers are now toothless bulldogs – Angel Carbonu

General News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu has expressed concern over the rise in indiscipline in schools, attributing it to teachers' inability to enforce strict punishments.



His comments follow the arrest of an O'Reilly SHS student who allegedly stabbed a fellow student to death after an argument.



Carbonu argues that teachers need the authority to discipline students effectively, drawing on his experience at Pope John High School, where misbehaving students faced strict consequences.



He criticized the current system as unrealistic and inadequate for maintaining order in schools.