Tears flow as O’Reilly SHS students stabbed to death is buried

General News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Edward Borketey Sackey, an 18-year-old final year student at O’Reilly Senior High School, has been laid to rest following a tragic stabbing incident.



The burial service took place at his family home in Spintex, Accra, drawing emotional tributes from family members dressed in mourning attire.



Edward, a General Arts student, was fatally injured by a classmate on September 2, leaving his loved ones devastated.



Visuals shared by TV3 captured the heart-wrenching scene as his mother and relatives mourned their profound loss.