You are here: HomeNews2024 07 20Article 1961810

General News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Technical universities urged to embrace innovative techniques in training

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor

Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), urged technical universities to adopt innovative training techniques to keep pace with the fourth industrial revolution's technological advances.

Speaking at KsTU’s 70th anniversary launch, he emphasized the need for technical universities to contribute to national development by preparing students with the skills required in today's rapidly evolving job market.

The anniversary, themed “70-Years of Academic Excellence,” will culminate in April 2025 with events including exhibitions, debates, and a thanksgiving service.

Dr. Addo-Kufuor and other officials highlighted KsTU’s progress and commitment to academic excellence and industry partnerships.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment