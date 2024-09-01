Teen miner jailed 10 years for stealing equipment

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced 18-year-old small-scale miner Mohammed Razak to 10 years in prison with hard labour for stealing mining equipment valued at GH¢11,990.



Razak, who had previously been jailed for a similar crime, confessed to stealing equipment from Thomas Tetteh, a small-scale miner from Wassa Japa.



Tetteh had temporarily stopped mining due to a water shortage and stored his equipment on-site.



The stolen items included a Changfa diesel engine, a pumping machine, and a crusher. Despite Razak's claim of selling the items to a scrap dealer, the equipment was not recovered.