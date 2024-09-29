Tekpebiawe Clan warns Electrochem against listing Songor on Stock Exchange

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The Tekpebiawe Clan of Ada has urged the Ghana Stock Exchange not to approve Electrochem Ghana Limited’s listing due to unresolved issues surrounding the company’s lease of the Songor Lagoon.



At a press conference, the clan's spokesperson, Ebenezer Adjawutor, criticized Electrochem’s legitimacy, citing concerns about its compliance with PNDC Law 287 and small producers’ involvement.



The clan also condemned attempts to desecrate sacred grounds and questioned the parliamentary report on the lease saga.



Despite these concerns, IMANI projects that Ghana’s salt industry, led by Electrochem, could generate up to $1 billion in annual revenue by 2028.