Tell us what your party did to Mahama too - Nana Aba tells Nana Addo

General News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo to address false stories allegedly spread by his party, the NPP, against former President John Mahama.



This follows Akufo-Addo’s claims that the opposition spread lies about him, including drug trafficking and the murder of his ex-wife, to damage his reputation.



Anamoah highlighted the need for fairness, noting that both parties engage in misinformation.



This call comes as Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, with Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as key contenders.