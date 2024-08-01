Tema Court overturns its ruling to seize Nene Okumo Lanuer IV’s vehicle

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Tema Circuit Court ‘B’ has reversed a previous ruling due to procedural errors in Zebulon Okudzeto’s attempt to seize Nene Okumo Lanuer IV’s vehicle.



Presiding Judge Klorkor Okai-Mills found that legal notices about the cost were improperly served to Nene Okumo’s absent lawyer, not directly to him.



Despite Mr. Okudzeto's team arguing against the reversal, the court sided with the defense, emphasizing the need for correct notification procedures.



Nene Lanuer IV praised the ruling as a triumph for judicial integrity and procedural fairness.