You are here: HomeNews2024 08 01Article 1965395

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 August 2024

    

Source: The Chronicle

Tema Court overturns its ruling to seize Nene Okumo Lanuer IV’s vehicle

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nene Lanuer IV praised the ruling as a triumph for judicial integrity Nene Lanuer IV praised the ruling as a triumph for judicial integrity

The Tema Circuit Court ‘B’ has reversed a previous ruling due to procedural errors in Zebulon Okudzeto’s attempt to seize Nene Okumo Lanuer IV’s vehicle.

Presiding Judge Klorkor Okai-Mills found that legal notices about the cost were improperly served to Nene Okumo’s absent lawyer, not directly to him.

Despite Mr. Okudzeto's team arguing against the reversal, the court sided with the defense, emphasizing the need for correct notification procedures.

Nene Lanuer IV praised the ruling as a triumph for judicial integrity and procedural fairness.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment