Tema, Prampram, Dawhyenya to experience water shortage

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced an interruption in water supply in Tema and its environs.



The interruption is to enable GWCL’s engineers to carry out emergency maintenance works on the 42 & 21 transmission pipeline from the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.



The interruption will begin from Wednesday, 10, to Thursday, January 11, 2024.



Affected areas include the whole of Tema Township, Prampram, Dawhyenya, Devtraco, Community 25, Ashaiman, Gbetseli, Afienya, and among other areas.



The GWCL advised customers in affected areas to store enough water for the period indicated.



The Ghana Water Company Limited assured to supply these affected areas with water when the work is completed.



"Water supply will, however, be restored to normalcy as soon as the works are completed", the water company stated.



