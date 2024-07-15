Tension at GRA over changes, alledged power play in Customs Division

General News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Tension is rising within the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) between Commissioner-General Julie Essiam and Customs Division Commissioner Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo.



Both officials assumed their positions on March 27, 2024.



Reports indicate that Ayorrogo's attempts to implement changes have been obstructed by Essiam, influenced by Deputy Commissioner Emmanuel Ohene.



This interference, particularly in the auction unit, is allegedly affecting revenue.



GRA workers are seeking intervention to ensure smooth operations as the government relies on revenue for election year expenses.