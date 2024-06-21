Tension in Bole as soldiers allegedly beat two NPP executives

General News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: 3news

Two individuals from Bole are in critical condition after being allegedly beaten by military operatives at an illegal mining site in the Bole District.



The operatives were reportedly sent by the Savannah Regional Minister. Among the victims is Yakubu Mahama, the NPP Vice-Chairman for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, currently receiving treatment at Bole Government Hospital.



Sources claim the military has been protecting Chinese miners involved in illegal mining. A confrontation between the military and Mahama, who is also involved in illegal mining, led to the assault.



Following the incident, irate youth besieged the Bole Police Station, prompting the military to fire warning shots to disperse the crowd.