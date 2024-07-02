Tension in Gomoa Pinako as Odikro allegedly threatens traditional authorities

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Fear and uncertainty have engulfed Gomoa Pinako in the Central Region's Gomoa West District due to threats and intimidation by the town's Odikro, Nana Kowkum Fenyi, against traditional authorities.



The conflict arose after the newly enstooled Apagyahene, Nana Esi Afedziwah I, demanded accountability for two telecom towers in the community, prompting aggressive reactions from the Odikro.



Abusuapanin Kwaku Tim, representing the traditional authorities, reported that the Odikro had incited young people against him and the Apagyahene.



Despite police intervention and arrests, traditional authorities feel unsafe.



The community calls for urgent action to restore peace and ensure their safety.