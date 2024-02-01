Tension in New Juaben as police break into royal stool room amid enstoolment dispute

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Tension has erupted in the New Juaben traditional area as a group, allegedly led by the New Juaben divisional police commander, forcibly entered the Adwampong royal family's stool room in Koforidua.



According to a report by Citi News, the confrontation arose when the queen mother resisted the unauthorized removal of a crucial black stool needed for an upcoming enstoolment ceremony.



The enstoolment of a new Chief, scheduled for February 1, is disputed, with the Queen mother claiming the nominee is unknown and not endorsed by her.



The police, under Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Baah, broke into the stool room, changing the locks.



The Queen mother is calling for intervention from regional and national security authorities to prevent potential violence.



Additionally, the son and daughter of the Queen mother, invited to file a complaint, were reportedly detained at the Koforidua Central police station.