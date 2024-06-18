Tension mounts in Kpone-Bawleshie over chieftaincy dispute with sporadic gunfire

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Kpone-Bawleshie community in the Greater Accra Region is tense due to sporadic gunfire amid a chieftaincy conflict.



Unknown assailants are instilling fear with indiscriminate shootings.



Police arrested Godfred Nortey and other youths for disrupting a funeral meeting.



Lt. Col. Jacob T. Dottey (RTD), the Regent, explained that Nortey, head of the Adaitse Abladey Gate, unilaterally installed his son as chief, bypassing protocols.



The Regent's refusal to recognize this chief has escalated tensions. The conflict's persistence and recent violence have created uncertainty and fear in the community.