You are here: HomeNews2024 07 25Article 1963589

Regional News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: hotfmghana.com

Tensions escalate as Nkoranza Traditional Council challenges Mo Paramount Stool’s Territorial Claims

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Baffoe IV has called for respect for traditional boundaries Nana Baffoe IV has called for respect for traditional boundaries

In the Bono East Region, the Nkoranza Traditional Council, led by Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, is challenging the Mo Paramount Stool's recent actions, including installing a new chief for the Mo Traditional Area and claiming lands traditionally recognized as part of Nkoranza.

The Council argues that these actions encroach on their established territories and undermine the authority of the long-serving Kintampohene, Nana Awiti Kuffour.

Nana Baffoe IV has called for respect for traditional boundaries and cessation of the Mo Stool's claims to prevent escalating conflict.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment