Testing lithovit fertilizer in wrong lab: Standards Authority exposes prosecution in COCOBOD trial

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Accra High Court trial of former COCOBOD boss Dr. Stephen Opuni and two others has revealed significant errors in testing Lithovit liquid fertilizer.



The fertilizer was tested at an inappropriate laboratory, leading to incomplete and unreliable results that labeled Lithovit as ineffective.



This flawed report was crucial to the prosecution's case, which claimed Lithovit was substandard and led to financial loss for the state.



Mrs. Genevieve Baah Mante from the Ghana Standard Authority testified that the proper procedures were not followed, and a second test confirming Lithovit's efficacy was omitted from the prosecution's evidence.