Thank you Ghana - Cheddar reacts to 'beating' Bawumia, Mahama, Alan in online poll

Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, has reacted to an online presidential poll he won defeating major contenders for the 2024 elections.



The poll, run by Accra-based EIB Network, asked who among four candidates respondents would vote for come December 7, 2024.



The candidates were Cheddar, John Dramani Mahama (National Democratic Congress), Mahamudu Bawumia (New Patriotic Party) and Alan Kyerematen (Movement for Change).



At the end of the voting, EIB posted the following results:



Bawumia 12.99%



Mahama 39.19%



Cheddar 39.82%



Alan 8%



Cheddar posted the result with a message that read: "Thank you Ghana. #TheNewForce."



The 43-year-old recently disclosed that he was the now popular 'man in the mask,' whose billboards popped up across the country months back and that he is the leader of The New Force Movement.



He has announced a presidential bid on the back of the movement in the 2024 general elections slated for December.



