Thanksgiving Ceremony held in honour of Late Juabenhemaa

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

A solemn thanksgiving ceremony was recently held in Juaben, Ashanti Region, to honor the late Juabenhemaa, Nana Akosua Akyamaa III, who passed away just a year ago at the age of 97 after a remarkable 28-year reign.



The ceremony, which saw a large turnout of dignitaries and community members, took place at Professor Adu Boahen Park in Juaben.



Among the dignitaries present was the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who arrived dressed in the prescribed black and white attire for the occasion, bearing the standard of the traditional kente cloth.



Also in attendance were the Juabenhene, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, several traditional leaders, and members of the clergy. The Methodist Church Ghana led the service, with Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo and Most Reverend Prof. Emmanuel K. Asante officiating.



During the ceremony, the clergy reminded attendees of the inevitability of death and emphasized the importance of the quality of life one leads. They lauded Nana Akwaamaa's leadership style, urging other Queen mothers to emulate her example to foster peace and development in their communities.



Known for her devout Methodist faith, Nana Akyamaa played pivotal roles in supporting various church activities such as the Girls Brigade, Christ Little Band, and Women's Fellowship.



In recognition of her dedicated service and generous contributions to the church, the clergy at the Wesley Cathedral in Adum, Kumasi, reserved a front-row seat in her honor.



The ceremony was a poignant reminder of Nana Akosua Akyamaa III's legacy and the impact she had on her community and the church, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.