The Canada chapter of NDC gathers for a crucial meeting

The rhythm of democratic discourse resounded throughout a recent meeting of passionate minds as members of the Canada Diasporan chapter of NDC gathered for a crucial meeting. Enthusiasm and dedication to the party's principles permeated the air. Members from all four branches, including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, came together in an effort to create a welcoming space.



The meeting commenced with a brief history of the formation of the NDC- Canada chapter by one of its pioneers, who has been actively involved with the chapter since the late 90s. This generated discussions and a review of the party's current standing, marked by insightful conversations highlighting recent developments within the chapter. The atmosphere was charged with divergent opinions, yet the discourse always revolved around a shared commitment to the party's fundamental beliefs.



One of the key issues discussed was His Excellency John Dramani Mahama's visit to Canada and its aftermath. Other discussions revolved around issues ranging from the chapter's leadership to strategies for providing comprehensive support to the party in the upcoming elections, the specifics of which will be discussed in future meetings. In the spirit of inclusivity, members with divergent opinions found common ground, fostering an environment where every voice, regardless of dissent, was heard, respected, and valued.



A highlight of the meeting was the address by Hon Gilbert Adjei, former MP of Akwatia, who articulated a compelling vision for the chapter's future, including plans for the re-inauguration of the chapter in the coming months. His words served as a unifying force, inspiring a renewed sense of purpose among a Qendees.



Noteworthy was the emphasis on branch leaders' engagement, with members expressing a meaningful interaction with all members on collective commitment and efforts in achieving the chapter's goal and objectives by making a force to reckon with within the diaspora and to get its glory back. This commitment resonated with members and underscored a dedication to serving the party and the people of Ghana. Other pioneers, including Ms. Mavis Tepkeki and Mr. Kwadwo Oduro, gave an update on the re-organization. Ms Abena Arkoh also presented some strategic plans for moving forward. All concerns from members were thoroughly addressed.



The meeting featured a vigorous exchange of ideas and demonstrated the party's resilience. The democratic principles prevailed, fostering a climate where diversity of thoughts was not only acknowledged but celebrated as a strength, emphasizing the party's ideals and values of transparency, probity, and accountability, as well as respect for all.



A strong feeling of unity endured as the meeting came to a close. Members left the meeting with a shared understanding that differing perspectives are always welcomed and that their allegiance to the party's overarching goals would guide our collective journey.



Looking back, the meeting of the Canada NDC diasporan chapter stands as a testament to its enduring spirit. The forum served as a platform where democracy thrived, and the diverse range of viewpoints aided in the chapter's continuous development. The chapter is gearing up to strategically position and equip itself to confront the challenges of an ever-evolving political landscape, including the next presidential and parliamentary elections.