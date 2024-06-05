You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946741

The Clergy nominates the famous apostle Francis Amoako Attah to pray for Bawumia

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah of Parliament Chapel International has offered a powerful prayer for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, during Bawumia's campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region.

Amoako Attah, recognized for his impactful ministry and accurate prophecies, was called upon by the Clergy to pray for Bawumia after the Vice President emphasized the importance of the National Cathedral project and urged unity between the church and government.

Amoako Attah's prayer was seen as a significant moment in Bawumia's campaign as he seeks reelection in the upcoming December elections.

