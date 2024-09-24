The Council of State informed NDC it couldn’t act on concerns about NPP members joining the EC – GS

Politics of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey has criticized the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene, a known NPP member, to the Electoral Commission (EC).



Speaking on September 23, he revealed the party's concerns to the Council of State, but they were told nothing could be done.



Kwetey accused the NPP of trying to manipulate the upcoming elections through these appointments and expressed disappointment in the Council's response.



He emphasized that a fair system should be in place and criticized the government for relying on such tactics to secure electoral victory.