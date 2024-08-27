The Don alleges GHS 10k bribery scandal at Bawumia’s ‘partisan’ Meet the Press

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Renowned broadcaster Don Kwabena Prah, also known as "The Don," has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of bribing journalists with GHS 10,000 each during a press conference held by their presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on August 25.



The Don claims journalists received cash-filled envelopes along with briefing materials, raising ethical concerns.



He also alleges that the NPP selectively invited media outlets, excluding critical voices, including himself.



The Don criticized his colleagues for compromising journalistic integrity, warning that accepting bribes undermines the profession and betrays the principles of journalism.