The European nation ruled by sheep

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: BBC

The Faroe Islands, named "Sheep Islands," owe much of their identity to their hardy sheep, which have shaped the landscape and culture for over a millennium.



The islands' oldest document, the 1298 Seyðabrævið (Sheep Letter), highlights the historical importance of these animals.



Today, sheep outnumber the human population and are integral to the Faroese economy and diet, with fermented lamb being a staple.



Sheep even inspired the successful "Sheep View" tourism campaign, underscoring their role in preserving the Faroes' unique heritage amid modern advancements.