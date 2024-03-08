The Hunger Project Ghana advocates for women's empowerment on International Women's Day

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

On International Women's Day, The Hunger Project Ghana (THP-Ghana) champions women's empowerment for a hunger-free world.



The international non-governmental organization, rooted in New York and active across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, focuses on combating hunger and poverty.



Since 1996, THP has been engaged in Ghana, working to build community capacity for sustainable hunger and poverty eradication through self-reliance.



At the core of THP's vision is a hunger-free world, with a mission to address underlying systems of inequity perpetuating hunger and poverty. The organization has been instrumental in transforming lives through strategic pillars such as community mobilization, women's empowerment, and collaboration with government agencies.



THP-Ghana's efforts are prominently reflected in its Women Empowerment and Development Programme, known for its role in poverty reduction. As the world observes International Women's Day under the theme "Count Her In: Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment," THP-Ghana reflects on its contributions to empowering women over the years.



The organization provides leadership and skills training, engaging unemployed women in vocational education, including fields like sewing and catering. Through financial assistance and mentorship, THP supports women in establishing sustainable livelihoods, fostering economic growth.



The statement highlights success stories like Madam Hellen Agbodzi, an entrepreneur from Kpando Fesi, who, with THP's support, expanded her soya kebab business into peanut butter processing and grocery sales, contributing to her family and community's economic growth.



Similarly, Madam Catherine Aban pursued her passion for dressmaking through THP's vocational training, establishing her own fashion center and mentoring aspiring young girls. Madam Vida Quarshie, initially a struggling dressmaker, increased her income and invested in her children's education after participating in THP events.



Women like Madam Elizabeth Nuamah and Madam Vida Ofosaa expanded their businesses through THP's support, achieving financial independence and becoming leaders and mentors in their communities.



THP-Ghana commemorates International Women's Day by reaffirming its commitment to empowering women and advancing gender equality. Through celebrating women's achievements and advocating for their rights, THP-Ghana aims to create a world where every woman can thrive and succeed.