The NPP leadership has become so rich that they don’t feel the hardship – Beatrice Annan

Politics of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Beatrice Annan of John Mahama's 2024 campaign has criticized the NPP for being out of touch with Ghanaians' economic hardships.



She claims the party's leaders, enjoying financial comfort, are disconnected from the struggles of high costs and unemployment.



Annan contrasts past campaign stunts, like President Akufo-Addo's affordable 'Kalypo challenge,' with Dr. Bawumia’s recent coconut challenge, which many can't afford.



She also denounced journalists for failing to hold leaders accountable due to fear, allowing unchecked power and a lack of critical scrutiny.