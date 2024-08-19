‘The NPP means a rigging business’ – Asiedu Nketia on manifesto launch

Politics of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused the NPP of preparing to rig the upcoming December 7 elections.



He criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for not releasing the voter register to political parties ahead of the exhibition set for August 20, which prevents proper scrutiny.



Nketia also raised concerns about missing biometric devices, suggesting they could be used for secret voter registration.



He claimed the NPP's manifesto launch was a distraction from the EC's failures.