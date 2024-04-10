The Performance Tracker will ensure accountability on projects across Ghana – Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The government has introduced the Performance Tracker platform at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in the implementation of infrastructure projects nationwide.



Described as a trustworthy and reliable tool, the tracker is set to provide factual and accurate updates on the progress and impact of various infrastructure initiatives, fostering trust and confidence among citizens.



During the launch event, Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, revealed that over thirteen thousand projects have been listed on the website, each tagged with their respective geolocations. These projects span across 22 thematic areas and are intended to promote transparency and accountability in project execution.



Highlighting key statistics, Nkrumah cited significant improvements in road infrastructure, with nearly twelve thousand kilometers constructed and rehabilitated between 2017 and 2020, representing a 158% increase over the previous meter set.



He also emphasized the creation of over two million jobs and the substantial progress in healthcare infrastructure under the Agenda 111 project, which is expected to increase healthcare facilities by 55.9% nationwide.



Nkrumah emphasized the importance of accessing the tracker, especially in combating misinformation during the upcoming general elections. He encouraged citizens to utilize the platform to access verified information about projects across the country, empowering them to engage in informed discussions based on factual data.



"Now the government of the Republic of Ghana is providing you with a database where the facts about projects across the 261 districts are available. The least you can do is to navigate and be informed so that when you get into that conversation with somebody, you can speak to facts. Facts that you have verified on this particular app," he said.