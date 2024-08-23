The President Ghana Never Got: Ibrahim Mahama's legal team demands retraction and apology over false debt claims

General News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: ghananewsonline.com.gh

Ibrahim Mahama, a prominent Ghanaian businessman and brother of former President John Mahama, has demanded a retraction and apology from journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni over claims in Awuni’s book, The President Ghana Never Got.



The book alleges that Mahama was a significant debtor to the state-owned Merchant Bank.



However, Mahama's legal team refuted the claims, stating that any loans were repaid by his company, Engineers & Planners, and not by him personally.



They have given Awuni seven days to retract the statements or face legal action.



The situation has fueled debate over Merchant Bank's sale and its financial issues.