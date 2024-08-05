The President is trying to manipulate our history – Sekou Nkrumah on Akufo- Addo’s Founders’ Day speech

Politics of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first president, has accused President Akufo-Addo of trying to manipulate the country’s history.



This follows Akufo-Addo’s Founders' Day message, where he asserted that Ghana’s independence was a collective effort, not solely led by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



This statement sparked criticism, particularly from the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and some historians.



Sekou Nkrumah, in an interview, acknowledged the contributions of other independence fighters but emphasized that his father led Ghana to independence and accused Akufo-Addo of being influenced by past political grievances, urging a more mature approach to historical recognition.