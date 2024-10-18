You are here: HomeNews2024 10 18Article 1995263

‘The Vice President’s seat should also be declared vacant’ – Nana Yaa Jantuah











Nana Yaa Akyempem Jantuah, former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has called for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's position to be declared vacant.

She argues that, as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 elections, Bawumia has neglected his responsibilities as Vice President.

Jantuah claims Bawumia has failed to offer solutions to pressing issues like illegal mining ("galamsey"), which is why President Akufo-Addo has sought ideas from opposition leader John Mahama.

She suggests that Bawumia’s role should have been included in the ongoing petition to declare parliamentary seats vacant.

