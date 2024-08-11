You are here: HomeNews2024 08 11Article 1969145

Source: GNA

The dangers of transporting illicit small arms in Ghana

These firearms, hidden in parcels, contribute to rising violent crime

Ghana's transport systems are being exploited for the smuggling of illicit small arms, often without the knowledge of transport workers like drivers and parcel handlers.

These firearms, hidden in parcels, contribute to rising violent crime and communal conflicts, threatening national security.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) is intensifying public awareness efforts, urging transport workers to be vigilant and report suspicious packages.

By doing so, they can help curb the proliferation of illegal arms and promote peace across the country.

